 VirginiaPreps - Bryce Duke will take his VT official this weekend
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-10 08:07:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Bryce Duke will take his VT official this weekend

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Just a week after an impressive camp performance netted him a Virginia Tech offer, in-state RB Bryce Duke will return to Blacksburg.

The 5-11, 200-pounder out of Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora will take his official visit to Virginia Tech this weekend.

SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}