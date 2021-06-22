Bryce Duke is a Hokie!

The 5-11, 200-pounder earned his offer at the Hokies' first camp date of the Summer, returned for an official visit the following weekend, and is now pledged to become a Hokie.

SUBSCRIBE NOW and get Hokie Haven FREE until Aug 10! Take advantage of our VISITS2021 deal here .

Duke, a 5.5 three-star unranked at the position or within the state of Virginia, becomes the 12th member of the Hokies' 2022 recruiting class. He is the sixth to commit since last Thursday, when offensive lineman Jakson LaHue (a fellow visitor the June 11 weekend) got things rolling. He is the third in-state player in the group - though Texan Johnny Dickson grew up in the Tidewater area.

During his junior season this spring, Duke amassed 1,772 yards and 25 touchdowns combined between rushing, receiving, and returns. That he is a talented pass-catcher and special-teamer in addition to his primary role toting the rock provides the type of flexibility the Hokies would love to maintain in the class.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com team recruiting rankings with him in the fold.

• What will he provide on the field? Find out with a look at Duke's junior highlight reel.

• Chat about Duke's commitment and all things Hokies on our premium message board, The Gobbler!