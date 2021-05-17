Brian Neas Becomes New Kellam Head Football Coach
The Kellam Knights underwent the school's first coaching change in football since 1999 when Chris DeWitt announced his retirement (see more here) back in April. To find who would follow in his footsteps, the Knights turned to someone already in the building.
Brian Neas, who came with DeWitt to Kellam 22 years ago, will be the school's next Head Football Coach.
"We were working together over at Bayside Middle School and Salem High School. So when Chris became the Head Coach at Kellam, he brought me over on that original staff. I've been an assistant for 24 years and the only other time I ever really thought about being a Head Coach was when I applied for one other job way back around 2003. When that never came to anything, I just put my head down and tried to make Kellam the best program we could make it," Neas recalled.
"From that point forward, being a Head Coach never really entered my mind until Chris decided he was going to hang it up. It took me a little bit of time to talk with the family and decide if this was the right move."
Neas, 50, got that blessing from his family and now is one of six new coaches at the helm in Virginia Beach alongside James Yeager (Ocean Lakes), Ty Traister (First Colonial), Marcus Johnson-Williams (Salem), and soon to be Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca (Cox). Princess Anne has yet to name a replacement since Yeager departed.
"I still have that fire, still want to coach and still want to impact the lives of our student-athletes," Neas added. "I wanted to take this opportunity, and thank goodness the administration saw it the same way. I'm really excited about this chance."
Over Kellam's first 36 seasons from 1963-98, the Knights had eight different coaches: Don DeSarro, Charlie Caldwell, Bill Ralph, John Cooke, Jim Garrett, Harper Donahoe, Ed Booth and Chris Worst. They reached the postseason just four times (1974, 77, 84 & 97), never advancing in the playoffs.
DeWitt posted a mark of 120-109 overall in his 22 seasons at the helm. That was highlighted by a 10-2 mark in 2001, which remains the program's lone double-digit win campaign.
Before he got into coaching, Neas played at Western Branch High in Chesapeake for Lew Johnston, who guided the Bruins to five Southeastern District titles and the 2002 Eastern Region Division 6 Championship.
Both Johnston and DeWitt left a big impression on Neas as he embarks on his first gig as a Head Coach.
"What you get from both of them is how to do things. There are no shortcuts and things are done correctly every day. If you know Lew and you know Chris, there never is anything that's ever in question," Neas noted.
"In terms of football-wise, this is a neat opportunity for us to put our own stamp. I've got a lot of assistants with a lot of great ideas. Even though it is a quick turnaround, it's a chance for everybody to throw those ideas on the table, evaluate what's been working well for us, what exactly is not working well, and come up with some fresh ideas for Kellam High School."
While Kellam suffered through its first winless record since 1994 in the most recent abbreviated season, there is plenty of optimism. That comes because of the familiarity for Neas of having been a social studies teacher at the school and on the staff for more than two decades. Those things could give him a leg up in a district with new coaches that haven't been at the school that they are starting at later on in 2021.
"Not walking into a situation where I have to learn names and what the kids do well, that is a huge advantage for me," believes Neas.
"I know what the kids do well at Kellam High School. It's a perfect situation for me to take what they do well, match their skill-set to the coaching scheme, and hopefully get them moving in the right direction quickly."
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.