Brian Neas Becomes New Kellam Head Football Coach

The Kellam Knights underwent the school's first coaching change in football since 1999 when Chris DeWitt announced his retirement (see more here) back in April. To find who would follow in his footsteps, the Knights turned to someone already in the building.

Brian Neas, who came with DeWitt to Kellam 22 years ago, will be the school's next Head Football Coach.

"We were working together over at Bayside Middle School and Salem High School. So when Chris became the Head Coach at Kellam, he brought me over on that original staff. I've been an assistant for 24 years and the only other time I ever really thought about being a Head Coach was when I applied for one other job way back around 2003. When that never came to anything, I just put my head down and tried to make Kellam the best program we could make it," Neas recalled.

"From that point forward, being a Head Coach never really entered my mind until Chris decided he was going to hang it up. It took me a little bit of time to talk with the family and decide if this was the right move."

Neas, 50, got that blessing from his family and now is one of six new coaches at the helm in Virginia Beach alongside James Yeager (Ocean Lakes), Ty Traister (First Colonial), Marcus Johnson-Williams (Salem), and soon to be Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Faneca (Cox). Princess Anne has yet to name a replacement since Yeager departed.

"I still have that fire, still want to coach and still want to impact the lives of our student-athletes," Neas added. "I wanted to take this opportunity, and thank goodness the administration saw it the same way. I'm really excited about this chance."

Over Kellam's first 36 seasons from 1963-98, the Knights had eight different coaches: Don DeSarro, Charlie Caldwell, Bill Ralph, John Cooke, Jim Garrett, Harper Donahoe, Ed Booth and Chris Worst. They reached the postseason just four times (1974, 77, 84 & 97), never advancing in the playoffs.

DeWitt posted a mark of 120-109 overall in his 22 seasons at the helm. That was highlighted by a 10-2 mark in 2001, which remains the program's lone double-digit win campaign.



