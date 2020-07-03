VirginiaPreps - Breakout season for Chancellor QB Trevin Edwards approaching

Breakout season for Chancellor QB Trevin Edwards approaching
With the second half of 2020 underway and high school sports teams beginning to work out in hopeful anticipation of a fall season, groups will quickly learn how the moratorium in the spring has aff...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news