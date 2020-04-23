Louisville junior offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has been selected 11th overall by the New York Jets.

Becton is now the fifth Louisville player to be picked in the first round since the 2015 draft. Becton joins Jaire Alexander, Lamar Jackson, Sheldon Rankins, and Devante Parker as first round picks to come out of Louisville in the last five drafts.

The year before that, in 2014, Louisville had three players go in the first round as Calvin Pryor, Marcus Smith, and Teddy Bridgewater had their names called.

The 6-foot-7, 368-pounder flourished under offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, and gives Ledford back-to-back first round picks as Garrett Bradbury went 18th overall last year.

Becton heads to the J-E-T-S and will look to protect franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.

Becton is the third highest draft pick in Louisville football history, and is the highest since Amobi Okoye who went 10th to the Houston Texans in 2007.