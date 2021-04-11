VirginiaPreps - Breaking Gender Norms, Van Voorhis to Play WR at Shenandoah

Breaking Gender Norms, Van Voorhis to Play WR at Shenandoah
When we think of females in College Football, Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller or Delaware State's April Voss generally come to mind. What do those two have in common? They both are place-kickers.
This week, Haley Van Voorhis, out of Christchurch, committed to Shenandoah to play football, but it's not at kicker.
Van Voorhis will play wide receiver for Head Coach Scott Yoder's squad when she enrolls this fall. That, my friends, is what you call breaking the glass ceiling.
Van Voorhis will be right in the middle of the action, playing and taking some contact, and that is something unheard of at the NCAA level.
"I think it’s pretty amazing, and definitely something that I'm influenced by " Van Voorhis said when speaking about females in football before her. "But at the same time .it’s different when looking to play college as a skill player. I don't let people hit me. It’s the other way around."
For Van Voorhis, this has been a long time coming as she first started playing tackle football at age ten.
With these waters being uncharted, there was some skepticism, even from Haley herself.
"I knew throughout high school that I wanted to play college football," Van Voorhis said. "The hard part was getting on the field to show that I could so I never really knew I had a shot until I started putting in the work to make it happen."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news