VirginiaPreps - Breaking Gender Norms, Van Voorhis to Play WR at Shenandoah

When we think of females in College Football, Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller or Delaware State's April Voss generally come to mind. What do those two have in common? They both are place-kickers.

This week, Haley Van Voorhis, out of Christchurch, committed to Shenandoah to play football, but it's not at kicker.

Van Voorhis will play wide receiver for Head Coach Scott Yoder's squad when she enrolls this fall. That, my friends, is what you call breaking the glass ceiling.

Van Voorhis will be right in the middle of the action, playing and taking some contact, and that is something unheard of at the NCAA level.