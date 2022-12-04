Playing in their fifth state semifinal contest since 2012, Heritage advanced with a dominant 43-0 victory over Christiansburg under the leadership of head coach Brad Bradley. The Pioneers will face a familiar opponent in Phoebus when they take the field in the title game as the Phantoms were the team Heritage beat to win the crown in 2018. Phoebus is currently the defending Class 3 Champions after defeating Liberty Christian at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg a year ago.

Heritage excelled on both sides of the ball in Saturday's contest with the Blue Demons. Quarterback Jaciere "Hov" Bateman threw three passing touchdowns in the first half of the game and ran another in from the one yard line to lead his team to a 30-0 lead at intermission.

Rajan Booker-Felder was the teams' leader on the ground with his powerful running and scored a pair of touchdowns in the second half as Heritage opened up their offense and moved the ball seemingly at will to keep Christiansburg's defense off balance throughout the contest.

Defensively, Heritage forced a pair fumbles and allowed just 134 total offensive yards and 7 first downs in the entire game. The Blue Demons best opportunity to score was immediately following the halftime break when Christiansburg drove the ball 64 yards into the redzone but failed to convert a fourth down opportunity and turned the ball over on downs.

The special teams unit also made their presence known converting the only turnover of the day early in the opening period on a muffed punt which led to Bateman's 84 yard scoring strike to Markus White. The team also recovered a kickoff in the fourth quarter to setup Booker-Felder's second rushing touchdown of the day.

For a complete recap, click here: Heritage of Lynchburg Blanks Christiansburg 43-0.













Robert lives in Charlottesville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He began working in the sports media in 2006 and now covers public and private schools throughout Virginia with a focus in the Piedmont area. His goal is to tell the players stories and provide top notch coverage to the community for area teams.

If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know. Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and you can find him on twitter @bigrob2523.



