 Boston College lands linebacker Bryce Steele
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-01 16:03:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Coaching changes create instability within that team’s recruiting class and can lead to decommitments. That’s what’s happened to South Carolina’s recruiting class over the last couple weeks since they fired Will Muschamp. Linebacker Bryce Steele had been committed to the Gamecocks but decommitted last week to find a new team. It didn’t take him long to find another team he liked and didn’t waste time announcing his choice. Steele went public with his commitment to Boston College on Tuesday and explained what made the Eagles such an attractive option in the video above.

Steele hasn’t played a down in two years, but he’s always been a player with sky-high potential. He missed his junior year due to injury and this season was canceled because of the pandemic. At a recent training session, it was easy to see Steele still has the athleticism and explosiveness that made him a standout as a freshman and sophomore. Expect Boston College to use him as a linebacker in some situations and an in-the-box safety in others. Steele has the speed and quickness to cover in space but has the size to be a physical presence near the line of scrimmage or blitzing off the edge. He should be an important piece of Boston College’s defense throughout the next few years.

