Richmond (Va.) Collegiate athlete Trey Boll always thought his pathway to college athletics would be on the baseball diamond.

There was reason to think that as well as the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder, drew all of his early college interest there as both an outfielder and pitcher.

But fast-forward a little under six-months later and it’s clear that Boll could have a new path entirely in a completely different sport on the football field.