Bobcats Turn Out Lights On Knights

The Radford Bobcats got pitching and hitting from Allen Hamblin as they scored early to hold off a rally from the James River Knights for a 5-3 Three Rivers District win on the diamond

Hamblin hit two doubles, knocked in three runs and he also pitched 2.0 innings . In those two innings he surrendered three hits, one run and struck out two. Junior Lester walked three times as he scored twice. He got the save for the Bobcats as he pitched the seventh and struck out one.

Lester left the Knights frustrated as they left the bases loaded in the seventh. Tate Mannon and Keith Tabor both had one RBi apiece. Hamblin, Nate Wesley and Joey Raccuia also each scored a run.

Radford crossed the plate three runs in the first and two more in the second. They used five pitchers that scattered six James River hits.



James River's Hunter Mays went two for four and had an RBI. John Austin was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Jonas Wilkes, Colin Cook, and Heath Andrews each scored a run.. Zeal Hammons took the loss on the mound, as he went 2.0 innings and gave up five runs, five hits, walked three and two strike outs.



Radford's five pitchers stranded 12 Knight runners.

"Allen Hamblin had a heck of a game for us," said Radford Head Coach Drew Cox. "We used five pitchers as we have games backed up for rest of the week. Huge win for us and hopefully helps our confidence."

Radford improved to 5-7 with a week an a half left in the regular season.



