Radford got 27 points from Cam Cormany and 15 from Alex Kanipe as they survived in overtime to defeat Central-Wise Warriors 58-52.



Tied at 44 all, the Warriors had the ball and chance to win in regulation. They would hit a bucket, but it was after the buzzer had sounded, sending the game into overtime.

Isaiah McAmis poured in 27 points, with six of those coming in the extra period for Wise. Ben Brickey finished with seven and Elijah Hayes scored eight. Hayes was held scoreless the first half, as he came into the contest averaging over 18 per game. The Radford defense and his foul trouble during the first half held his scoring production down.

Cormany hit a three in overtime to put the 'Cats up 47-44 and he then would hit all four of his foul shots to further boost their lead. Kanipe would hit a bucket and knocked down two free throws to preserve the win.

Nate Wesley scored seven points and Jon Woods chipped in with five points and 11 rebounds. Kanipe finished with seven rebounds and Cormany had six boards, plus four assists. All 15 of his points came after intermission.



The Warriors (20-9) hit 19 of 45 shots for the game. Hayes led them with eight rebounds and six assists.



The win advances Radford (23-3) to the Class 2 State Semifinals versus Gate City. It'll mark the third encounter between the Bobcats and Blue Devils. Gate City, led by Georgetown's Mac McClung, toppled an undefeated Radford team in the 2018 State Tournament quarterfinals, while the Bobcats - with Radford University PG Quinton Morton-Robertson leading the way - got revenge in last year's State Tournament semifinals.



"My hat's off to Central. They played extremely hard. They fought and battle,d" remarked Radford Head Coach Rick Cormany after the game.

"It seemed like we would get up by six and next thing you know it was all tied. I don't know how we won this game. Somebody had to win and we were very fortunate to come out on top. Central is well-coached. And the two kids for Central - McAmis and Hayes - are very, very good."

On this night, the Bobcats had to be good... and then some to continue their quest for another state title.



