SALEM – If anybody would be playing ball-control clock-killing offensive football late in the State Class 2 Championship involving Riverheads and Radford, it would be the steamroller rushing attack of the ground-bound Gladiators. Or so it would have seemed.

Yet here were the Bobcats eating up almost the entire fourth quarter at Salem Stadium Saturday with what may as well have been called a ball-control passing attack to put most of the finishing touches on an impressively dominating 39-21 victory Saturday afternoon.

It was the first football title for Radford (15-0) since the second of back-to-back titles for the Bobcats in 1972 in old Group AA in a three-classification system.

For Riverheads (13-2) it was the first year since it won no state football crown since 2015 when the school was in old 1A. The Gladiators’ last six titles in a seven-Championship run were in Class 1. This season was the program’s first in Class 2.

Depending on who you asked, Riverheads had plenty of support as the favorite in this matchup. Even so, the Bobcats were the no-doubt dominant team in the game that began in light rain and finished in temperate partly cloudy conditions.

“Total respect for your team,” said Riverheads’ best player Cayden Cook-Cash to Radford receiver Max Kanipe when it was over.

The differences in the game were Kanipe and Landen Clark, Radford’s brilliant quarterback and a Bobcats defense that had two immense 4th-and-1 defensive stops, one in each half, that changed the game.

The first stonewall job was late in the first quarter from the Bobcats 15. Cook-Cash, who was unstoppable in the previous two title games, was halted in his tracks by a swarming Bobcats defense. Eight plays later Clark was connecting with JD Grubb for a 10-Yard screen pass TD to give them their first lead 13-7.



