Bobcats Comeback Results in 7-3 Victory Over Carroll County

Down 2-0 going into bottom of the third, the Radford High Bobcats scored runs in three of their next four at-bats to defeat the Carroll County Cavaliers, 7-3, on Wednesday night, May 26, 2021.

Radford (4-3) got good pitching from starter Noah Fisher and relief hurler Daniel Hale. Hale threw 2.1 innings, striking out four and gave up no hits. Fisher went 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits. Just two of those runs were earned as he struck out two and walked no batters.

Evan Wionski had huge single in the bottom of the fourth that scored Keith Tabor and Fisher. Wionski later scored on a single from Nate Wesley, who also was a member of the school's basketball team that won the Region 2C Championship earlier this year.

Wesley finished the game with two hits and an RBI. Allen Hamblin, Tate Mannon, and Tanner Lester each tallied a hit in the win. Hamblin scored two runs, while Tabor, Fisher, Hale, and Tanner Lester all scored a run apiece.



Carroll County was led by Isaiah Edwards as he smacked a home run over the left field fence and also singled, scored a run and knocked in two. Jacob Nester, the starting pitcher for the Cavaliers, knocked in their other run in addition to taking the loss on the mound. He pitched five innings and surrendered five hits, five runs and struck out five.



"What a pitching performance from Noah and by Hale in relief," declared Bobcats Head Coach Drew Cox afterwards. "Evan Wionski had a really big hit that put us in front with two outs there in the fourth. I'm so proud of the kids and this was a huge win for us."



