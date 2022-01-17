Bob Dandridge MLK Basketball Challenge at Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 13, 2022) – The Bob Dandridge Martin Luther King Basketball Challenge set for Monday, Jan. 17, has been moved to Joseph Echols Memorial Hall on the campus of Norfolk State University due to a broken water main at the Norfolk Scope.

Game times and participants are unchanged. Any fan who purchased a ticket through the Scope and Ticketmaster will be automatically reimbursed without further action required. All fans attending the games must purchase a ticket upon arrival at Norfolk State on Monday. Tickets remain $10 for the entire day and will be available for sale at the ticket booth outside Echols Hall and William “Dick” Price Football Stadium.

Norfolk State University is located at 700 Park Avenue in downtown Norfolk roughly 1.5 miles from Scope Arena.

All fans must also follow NSU’s COVID-19 protocols, which include being vaccinated OR producing a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of game time. Masks must also be worn at all times inside Echols Hall when not actively eating or drinking.

In addition, Monday’s Esports tournament scheduled for Scope has been postponed to a later date to be determined.

As a reminder, following is Monday’s basketball schedule:

10 a.m. – Norview / Monacan (Girls)

11:45 a.m. – Western Branch / Menchville (Boys)

1:30 p.m. – Lake Taylor / Woodside (Boys)

3:15 p.m. – Kecoughtan / Green Run (Boys)

5 p.m. – Maury / Oscar Smith (Boys)

6:45 p.m. – King's Fork / Cape Henry (Boys)



