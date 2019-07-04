By Lou Prato For nearly four decades, Virginia has been a fertile ground for producing some of Penn State’s best football players, and that trend continues full force into the 2019 season with two incoming prospects projected as high-impact freshmen. What’s surprising is that no one from Virginia is known to have played on a Penn State varsity football team until 1980. Media guides did not exist until the mid-1960s, and rosters made public over the years dating back to the early 1900s were not as thorough about the background of players. Thus, it’s possible that a Virginian or two are among those Nittany Lions who played before 1980. It also may be a surprise to learn that the team’s major records for career passing, rushing yardage and receptions are now owned by Virginia players, as Blue White Illustrated magazine editor Matt Herb pointed out when he assigned me to write about this bountiful Southern heritage. Quarterback Trace McSorley of Ashburn just completed his four-year career as the Nittany Lions’ all-time passing leader in five categories, including yards (9,899) and touchdowns (77). Tailback Evan Royster of Chantilly is the program’s career rushing leader with 3,932 yards on 686 attempts from 2007-10. Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton of Fredericksburg caught 214 passes from 2014-17, breaking the record of 179 receptions held by another Virginian, Deon Butler of Woodbridge. (Bobby Engram, a South Carolina native, still holds the career records for receiving yardage with 3,026 and receiving touchdowns with 31). Then there is tailback D.J. Dozier, the first of the Virginia contingent to be a first-team All-American when he was the prime offensive threat in the Nittany Lions’ drive to their second national championship in 1986. Dozier, who hails from Virginia Beach, is the only Penn State player to lead the team in rushing for four years, totaling 3,227 yards on 625 carries, and he still ranks seventh in career rushing yardage. Three Virginians preceded Dozier, but the first two are virtually unknown to Penn State fans. A spot search of selected varsity rosters over the years since 1887 turned up no one from Virginia until redshirt sophomore offensive guard Lou Bartek of Hampton in 1980, followed in 1982 by redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kevin Campbell of McLean and cornerback Duffy Cobbs of Alexandria. The search included rosters from 1945 through all the teams of the Rip Engle era (1950-65) and the undefeated seasons under Joe Paterno: 1968, ’69 and ’73, as well as the ill-fated 1978 team that lost the national title game to Alabama.

Trace McSorley is just one of many Nittany Lions to hail from Virginia through the years.

The search also covered the World War II years when the military transferred students from other colleges in and out of many schools, including Penn State, throughout the fall, seemingly on a whim, as they awaited basic training or active duty. Again, none of those players are known to have been from Virginia.

An examination of the rosters in the Penn State football program for its game against Virginia at Beaver Field on Oct. 9, 1954, yielded a fascinating result. That was the first time the teams had played since the inaugural game in 1893. The Cavaliers’ 42-man roster included 22 players from Virginia and five from Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, on Penn State’s 54-man roster were 49 players from Pennsylvania and five from other states. Three of those five out-of-state players became historic figures: tackle Rosey Grier (a future actor-musician and political activist) and quarterback Milt Plum (a future 13-year NFL quarterback) were from New Jersey, and end Jesse Arnelle (a future nationally renown attorney and president of the Penn State board of trustees) was from New York. By the time the Lions played Virginia the next season at Richmond’s City Stadium, Grier and Arnelle had graduated. Penn State won both games rather handily, and the schools didn’t meet again until 1988. Penn State did play another team from Virginia before 1988: William & Mary in 1922, ’52, ’57 and ’84, winning all four games. A check of William & Mary’s 42-man roster in the 1952 game program found 20 players from Virginia and eight from Pennsylvania. That included junior back John Bednarik of Bethlehem, Pa. – the younger brother of the famous Penn and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Chuck Bednarik – who was good enough the next season to earn honorable mention All-America honors from United Press International. The 1957 game program showed nearly an even split, with 14 players from Virginia and 13 from Pennsylvania. Shortly after Paterno became head coach in 1966, he decided to start a summer camp for high school players to enhance the Nittany Lions’ recruiting. Whether he came up with the idea himself or borrowed it from another coaching peer is not clear. Today, there are summer football camps nationwide operated by colleges and independent groups. In Paterno’s early years, the camps were off campus at the Pioneer Ranch in Cook Forest, about 100 miles northwest of State College. By 1970, the Penn State camps were being run on campus and were thriving. In the late 1970s, Paterno adjusted his recruiting strategy again by expanding the Nittany Lions’ recruiting base to any area within an approximate 300-mile radius of State College. The new blueprint put an increased emphasis on Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area. John Rosenberg, the Lions’ defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 1974-77, was assigned that area. Former athletic director Tim Curley, who had joined the football staff in 1977 as a graduate assistant, remembers Paterno promoting him to a part-time assistant coach position in the late summer of 1979 and sending him on the road. “I was sort of the recruiting coordinator,” he said. “I took a car and went on the road for four months in the fall, starting in Virginia. I went to high school practices and games and worked my way up from Virginia.” It wasn’t until 1981 that a new recruiting coordinator was officially designated. The job went to Fran Ganter, who was also the running backs coach. The expanded recruiting policy, combined with the thriving summer camps, gave Penn State a presence in areas outside of the Northeastern and Ohio scholastic football hotbeds that had provided most of the Lions’ players over the years. “We brought high school coaches in from all over to help us in the camps, including Virginia and later South Carolina and Florida,” said Dick Anderson, then Penn State’s offensive line coach. “So we made friends with those guys, and the connections helped us in recruiting. After the camps, you’d go into the area, talk to the coaches and get a good idea of what’s there.” Although Bartek and Campbell were pioneers in the influx of players emanating from the new approach, they were really outliers. Bartek initiated his own recruitment, and Campbell may have done so, too. “I didn’t want to play in the South because I didn’t like the environment,” Bartek recalled in a recent telephone conversation. “I began looking up North and out West. Because of the quality of our team, we always had [college] coaches coming every day to our practice. I was interested in Penn State because of its reputation for academics as well as football, and they had a marine science minor that I was interested in. I talked with my high school coach, and he reached out to Penn State for me.” The coach at Bethel High was Dennis Kozlowski, and Bartek was actually the second player he steered to Penn State. Two years before, Kozlowski had contacted the Lions’ coaching staff about a defensive end, John Sturdivant. Penn State started recruiting him, but whether he was offered a scholarship has not been confirmed. Sturdivant decided to attend Maryland and went on to have a five-year pro career. Bartek made visits to a few schools, but his Penn State trip didn’t go as well as he expected. “Penn State had a very low-key recruiting coach and I didn’t get much of a chance to talk to Dick Anderson, who would have been my line coach,” Bartek remembered. “Although I had a good visit, I didn’t have a good sense that they wanted me to be there. I thought, if I’m going to go someplace, at least I want to walk in the door where they’re happy I want to be there. So I decided I was going to go to Ohio State because I had a teammate there. I called the [Penn State] coaches to let them know, and when I explained why they said, ‘Why don’t you give us a chance to remedy that.’ ”



Could LB Brandon Smith be the next top prospect to come out of Virginia?