News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-08 19:57:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Bland County's 2019 Season Cancelled

Rodney Young • VirginiaPreps
@yjake
Staff Writer

The Bland County Bears have had to postpone their 2019 football season due to a lack of players participating. Bland was originally scheduled to open the season on August 30th with a home game agai...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}