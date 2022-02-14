Bethel Coach Craig Brehon Achieves Career Win No. 400

With his Bruins defeating Peninsula District foe Woodside 41-38 at Kecoughtan High School on Monday, February 14, 2022, Bethel Head Basketball Coach Craig Brehon achieved his 400th career win.

Nazir Griffin led the way for Bethel with 21 points and seven rebounds. Unsigned 6-foot-9 center Obi Okafor nearly had a triple-double with eight points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.

In 26 seasons, Brehon is now 400-232 overall, finishing under .500 on just eight occasions. He's taken the program to a pair of State Championship game appearances (2008 and 2017) with eight seasons of 20+ victories.

Brehon began as Bethel's Head Basketball Coach in 1994-95, and although his 2-18 debut was less than memorable, he's produced numerous winning seasons and sent on countless student-athletes to the collegiate level during his 26 seasons. The only times since then that he hasn't been on the sidelines were in 2006-07, when he left to take an administrative job with Hampton City Schools, and in 2020-21 when Peninsula District schools opted out of winter sports because of COVID-19.

As for his current Bethel team in 2021-22, they started 8-0 overall and ascended as high as to No. 5 in the Class 5 Top Ten state rankings before hitting a rough patch that saw them lose six of nine games. Off the court, Brehon has dealt with a different kind of battle in the form of colon cancer (more on that here). Furthermore, his team has been without the services of 6-foot-3 junior point guard Khamari 'Smiley' Faulks, who was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

However, the Bruins have responded from the adversity, taking a three-game winning streak into their February 15th matchup at Heritage, which won the previous regular season tilt 58-55. Bethel closes out the regular season on February 16th at Phoebus before advancing on to the Region 5B Tournament.

So far, the Bruins (14-6) are averaging 49.9 points per game while allowing 41.4 points per contest.

With this latest triumph, Brehon joins an exclusive list of Peninsula District coaching greats in Walter Brower and Dennis Koutoufas in the 400-win club.

Brower went 589-247 with five State Tournament trips, three regional crowns and three state titles in his time at the helm of the Hampton Crabbers. Koutoufas was 438-255 during his career leading Newport News schools Denbigh, Heritage and Menchville.

Additionally, Brehon is one of just two active public school boys basketball coaches of the 49 in Tidewater with 400-plus victories. The other would be Nansemond River's Ed Young, who has 485 wins to date in his career that also includes stops at the now defunct Suffolk High, Norview and Green Run.



