Benefit Game Report - Radford Big Plays Propels Cast Past Pulaski

Playing on a soggy field after an earlier downpour, the visiting Radford Bobcats downed the hosting Pulaski County Cougars 28-17.



The Cougars started the game by driving the ball on a 14-play, 7:14 drive, ending on a Zack Parker 29-yard touchdown run. Nathan Pratt's point after made it 7-0.



Radford didn't take long to answer the Cougars as quarterback Landen Clark hit Virginia Tech commit Marcell Baylor for a 33-yard strike. Hutson Walsh's kick tied the game just a minute later.



After the Bobcats held the Cougars and forced a punt, Radford took over at their own 42. Radford would run a muddle-huddle and Clark threw a pass out in the flat to Max Kanipe, who darted down the sideline untouched for a 58-yard touchdown. Evan Rupe's kick put the visitors up 14-7 with 1:26 remaining in the opening quarter.



Radford's David Woodward would then intercept a Cougars pass and Clark scored on a 16-yard run to put the Cats up 21-7.

On their next possession, Pulaski County drove the field, but stalled at the Radford 15. Pratt then hit a 33 -yard field goal to cut the deficit to 11 points at 21-10 with 3:38 remaining in the first half.

Once again, Radford didn't take long as Clark would take the snap from center, take off around the left end, get a block, turn up field and scamper 75 yards for another big play just 55 seconds following the score by the Cougars. Rupe's point after kick upped the score to 28-10 heading into intermission.



In the first half, Radford ran just nine plays, but scored four times. They had over 200 yards of offense, while the Cougars had run 37 plays from scrimmage for 150 yards.

Both teams would then use their second and third-string players for the second half. The only score came on a Tyler Underwood 16-yard run and Pratt's kick made the final 28-17, late in the third quarter.



"We made some big plays tonight," said Radford Head Coach Michael Crist. "We executed and played hard. We got all our guys some game action and I think we game out of the game without any injuries."

Radford will now prepare to play George Wythe at Wytheville on Thursday night, with a 7 pm kickoff slated, for the opening game of the regular season. The game was moved to Thursday due to a lack of enough officials.

Pulaski County will host Northside Friday night with a 7 pm kickoff.



