VirginiaPreps - Beach Coaching Carousel Continues as Stachelski Switches to Golf at Cox

Beach Coaching Carousel Continues as Stachelski Switches to Golf at Cox
Another Beach District Head Football Coach has decided to step down. The latest to add his name to the growing list of now five out of the city's 11 schools is Bill Stachelski, a man with more victories to his credit than anyone else in Frank W. Cox High's football program history.
Stachelski announced the news to his team on Monday following a 13-season run that saw him compile an overall record of 88-47. However, he will remain at the Virginia Beach school, just in a different capacity.
"It was one of the most difficult decisions in my life. At the end of the season, I reflect every year. I usually take a couple days or a week to see where I am in life, how coaching affects my family and always decide to continue on," Stachelski told VirginiaPreps.com.
It wasn't until several days ago that Stachelski decided to leave coaching football and take over as the Head Golf Coach at Cox, which has seven team State Championship appearances with three titles in that sport dating back to 1989.
"That was unexpected," Stachelski noted of the golf opening. "Coupled with the fact that I was able to see my son, Jacob Rodriguez, graduate this year because he's a senior, it really convinced me that the time was right. I think that's the message I was getting upstairs. It was a difficult ZOOM that I had with my players about an hour ago, but we got through it and I think it's best for everyone."
A native of Massachusetts, Stachelski was a three-sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Two years later, he relocated to the Tidewater area of Virginia, eventually joining the Cox High School football coaching staff in 2000 under Reggie Garrett.
From 2001-07, Stachelski served as defensive coordinator under Head Coach Steve Allosso. Before Stack became the Head Coach in 2008, the Falcons had never made the playoffs. They've since made 11 postseason trips, notching playoff victories in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The highlight may have been a 9-1 regular season finish in 2016 with the first outright Beach District title.
"Becoming a Head Coach was never in my plans, but when Allosso left, I felt like it was a good chance to step up and stay involved with the program. I didn't want to switch schools and always wanted to stay at Cox. When I got married and had my daughter, Ava, we moved to Great Neck Farms in 2007. I made the decision then that this is where I wanted to be," Stachelski remarked.
"I'm not one for moving around a lot. I've got a good house in a good neighborhood. I knew my kids were going to go there. My son's graduating and my daughter's a freshman. There are always opportunities elsewhere, but I'm a homebody. I want to stay here and retire from Cox. This opportunity to continue to coach in another sport I think is going to afford me that opportunity."
During his time, Cox became known for producing a host of players on to the next level, even some nationally-recognized prospects. There were names that made NFL camps like linemen Blake Camper (South Carolina) and Ross Burbank (UVA). There are also current alums excelling in college, such as Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech), Jordan Williams (Clemson then Virginia Tech), Cole Johnson (James Madison) and A.J. Smith (VMI) to name a few.
Stachelski didn't take long to cement his spot among the area's most respected in the profession. In 2018, he surpassed Al Habit, who won 71 games from 1972-87, for most wins at Cox, reaching that victory total in 40 fewer contests. Maybe most impressive was the fact the Falcons never finished below the .500 mark during his tenure as Head Coach.
"That's attributed to the kids and our assistant coaches They played hard, practiced hard, and the fact that we got so many guys to the next level I think was because of the work ethic and the grades. Cox has always been known for kids with really good grades and we harped on that as a daily message. So the credit really goes to those guys for buying in," Stachelski commented.
"To be able to promote kids like D.J. DiNardo, Ross Burbank, A.J. Smith, Tayvion Robinson and all the kids on our record boards in the weight room... every kid on that board did it the right way. They were good students, worked hard, consistent, didn't miss practice and those are all the things you need to be successful.
"When kids came back after a couple years of college and say it's probably not as hard as High School is, I felt that was a good pat on the back for us that we were consistent with how we did things and it made it easy for them on the next level."
Cox managed to go 5-1 overall on the gridiron during the abbreviated 2020-21 school-year, bowing to Deep Creek by a count of 20-7 in the Region 5A semifinals.
"I honestly didn't think we were going to have a spring season. When it came around and it happened that quickly, I was really happy and especially glad for my seniors," Stachelski said.
While he's stepping away from coaching football for now, is Coach 'Stach' sure that he won't return to the sidelines ever again?
"I don't know if I've coached my last football game or not. I just want to see what life is like without football. Maybe it's something I'm telling myself I should've done five years ago or maybe I'm sitting there scratching my head saying, 'What am I thinking? Why did I make this move?' I'm not ruling either out. I'll know within the next year," Stachelski indicated.
"I am getting a little up there in age, but you never say never. To be able to go out with something that's a little bit easier to manage, not as much time, it's going to allow me to enjoy my years leading up to retirement. I'm comfortable with that, but I'm going to miss the heck out of it, though."
Surprisingly, five Virginia Beach programs now have football coaching openings on April 19, 2021. Carlos Martinez departed from First Colonial, followed by Joe Jones leaving Ocean Lakes, Shawn Wilson hanging it up at Salem, and Chris DeWitt retiring at Kellam. Not what you'd call your normal off-season.
"From having no football last fall, to the shortened season into the spring and coming off the pandemic with all these great coaches leaving, it has made for strange times all the way around," Coach 'Stach' acknowledged.
"To hear my name mentioned in their company is pretty rewarding. I was happy to be apart of the team that got Cox on a winning track. It was a great opportunity for me. I look forward to the next coach coming in and continuing the tradition."
