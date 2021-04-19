VirginiaPreps - Beach Coaching Carousel Continues as Stachelski Switches to Golf at Cox

Another Beach District Head Football Coach has decided to step down. The latest to add his name to the growing list of now five out of the city's 11 schools is Bill Stachelski, a man with more victories to his credit than anyone else in Frank W. Cox High's football program history.

Stachelski announced the news to his team on Monday following a 13-season run that saw him compile an overall record of 88-47. However, he will remain at the Virginia Beach school, just in a different capacity.

"It was one of the most difficult decisions in my life. At the end of the season, I reflect every year. I usually take a couple days or a week to see where I am in life, how coaching affects my family and always decide to continue on," Stachelski told VirginiaPreps.com.

It wasn't until several days ago that Stachelski decided to leave coaching football and take over as the Head Golf Coach at Cox, which has seven team State Championship appearances with three titles in that sport dating back to 1989.

"That was unexpected," Stachelski noted of the golf opening. "Coupled with the fact that I was able to see my son, Jacob Rodriguez, graduate this year because he's a senior, it really convinced me that the time was right. I think that's the message I was getting upstairs. It was a difficult ZOOM that I had with my players about an hour ago, but we got through it and I think it's best for everyone."

A native of Massachusetts, Stachelski was a three-sport athlete in football, hockey and baseball. He graduated from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1997 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Two years later, he relocated to the Tidewater area of Virginia, eventually joining the Cox High School football coaching staff in 2000 under Reggie Garrett.

From 2001-07, Stachelski served as defensive coordinator under Head Coach Steve Allosso. Before Stack became the Head Coach in 2008, the Falcons had never made the playoffs. They've since made 11 postseason trips, notching playoff victories in 2014, 2015 and 2018. The highlight may have been a 9-1 regular season finish in 2016 with the first outright Beach District title.

"Becoming a Head Coach was never in my plans, but when Allosso left, I felt like it was a good chance to step up and stay involved with the program. I didn't want to switch schools and always wanted to stay at Cox. When I got married and had my daughter, Ava, we moved to Great Neck Farms in 2007. I made the decision then that this is where I wanted to be," Stachelski remarked.

"I'm not one for moving around a lot. I've got a good house in a good neighborhood. I knew my kids were going to go there. My son's graduating and my daughter's a freshman. There are always opportunities elsewhere, but I'm a homebody. I want to stay here and retire from Cox. This opportunity to continue to coach in another sport I think is going to afford me that opportunity."

During his time, Cox became known for producing a host of players on to the next level, even some nationally-recognized prospects. There were names that made NFL camps like linemen Blake Camper (South Carolina) and Ross Burbank (UVA). There are also current alums excelling in college, such as Tayvion Robinson (Virginia Tech), Jordan Williams (Clemson then Virginia Tech), Cole Johnson (James Madison) and A.J. Smith (VMI) to name a few.



