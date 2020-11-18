BC pursuing versatile LB Tyler Banks
Crete (Va.) Nottoway's Tyler Banks has already racked up an impressive group of scholarship offers based on his talent.The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder is versatile enough to project to multiple positions...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news