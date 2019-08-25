News More News
Bayside WR Ge'lil Jones Looking to Rebound from Setback

After finding out in July of 2018 that he had developed a cyst on his brain stem, Bayside's Ge'lil Jones was cleared by doctors this past May to return to football activities (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Reese Becker • VirginiaPreps
@ReeseBecker
Staff Writer

Injuries are a part of football, and really any sport, but some injuries are more severe than others. Then there are injuries that make you re-evaluate what is really important in life.For Bayside ...

