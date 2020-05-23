Battlefield LB Matt Binkowski is headed to James Madison
Class of 2021 prospect Matt Binkowski made his commitment to play his college football at James Madison University on Friday evening. The 6-foot-1, 218 pound Rivals 3-star recently narrowed down hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news