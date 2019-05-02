TCU added its second player out of Virginia in as many weeks as Altrique Barlow has picked the Frogs.

The 6-4, 300-pound guard picked TCU over the other schools in his final four, Auburn, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

What separated TCU from the SEC powers and the hometown team shouldn’t surprise you.

“I love the atmosphere,” Barlow said. “You can tell it’s bigger than football.”

Barlow has commented before on how much of a tight-knit bond he has with the TCU coaches and the family atmosphere they provide.

Barlow joins fellow Virginia Beach native in four-star cornerback Keontae Jenkins in picking TCU. Those two decisions definitely had an impact on each other.

“That’s my boy,” Barlow said of Jenkins. “We influenced each other’s decision.”

There is still one piece of the Virginia puzzle left for TCU as Barlow’s teammate Nehki Meredith is still on the board. The safety is planning another visit to TCU before making a decision.

Barlow is an absolute pancake-maker. He primarily played left tackle for Bishop Sullivan, but may transition to guard at the next level. It seems like every play they run behind him on his film and for good reason as he is incredible at paving the way and moving bodies. This is literally and figuratively a big pick up on the offensive side of the ball for TCU.