VirginiaPreps - AUDIO - Scott Woodlief Discusses New Gig at Heritage-Newport News

New Heritage High Head Football Coach Scott Woodlief joined Matthew Hatfield during The 757 at 6 on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Friday, August 7, 2020 to discuss taking over the Newport News program.

Woodlief, who coached before in the Peninsula District as the head man of Gloucester and Kecoughtan, spent his most recent season an assistant at Oakton High in Northern Virginia. He discussed the challenges during this time in which the nation is dealing with a global pandemic along with the VHSL's decision to move Fall Sports - including football - to the early portion of the calendar year of 2021.