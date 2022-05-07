Audio Interview with Emory & Henry Head Coach Curt Newsome

Emory & Henry Head Football Coach Curt Newsome chats with Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com and ESPN Radio 94.1 while at their football camp held at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Newsome, who is gearing up for his ninth season at the helm of his alma mater, discusses his memories from coaching in Tidewater as well as the state of College Football and the Wasps moving up from the Division III level in the ODAC to the Division II ranks as a member of the South Atlantic Conference.

Prior to taking the job at Emory & Henry in December of 2013, Newsome was an assistant coach for several seasons with Frank Beamer and the Virginia Tech Hokies. He also was part of the National Championship winning staff under Mickey Matthews at James Madison in 2004 when the Dukes won a Division I-AA crown, now more commonly known as FCS.

The 1998 VHSL Virginia State Coach of the Year, Newsome also was the Head Football Coach at Heritage High in Newport News and Kecoughtan High in Hampton, where he guided the Warriors to a pair of State Playoff appearances and a winning percentage over 76%.