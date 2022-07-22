AUDIO Interview - Norcom Grad Dorian Finney-Smith of NBA's Mavs

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith chats with Matthew Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on Saturday, July 16, 2022 about his charitable and community efforts along with life in the NBA.

Finney-Smith, a two-time Group AAA State Player of the Year at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth from 2010-11, averaged a career-best 11 points per game this past season with the Mavs. That was highlighted by shooting 8-of-12 from three-point distance in a key Game 4 win of the Phoenix Suns on Mother's Day as Dallas went on to stun the team with the league's best record and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

A Black Tie Gala and VIP Reception with Awards Program will take place at the Norfolk Waterside Marriott, including Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban among the special guests, on Friday, July 29th. Tickets are available at Finney-SmithBlackTie.eventbrite.com.

Additionally, Finney's Family First Foundation Presents the 5th Annual Basketball Camp - free - to the first 150 children ages 7-13 from 8 AM to 12 Noon EST on July 30th at his alma mater, Norcom High.

There will also be a Free Community Day Cookout, along with a Co-Ed Softball Tournament, taking place on July 31st as part of the Finney-Smith Foundation weekend extravaganza, where the grand prize is $500.

For more details, be sure to visit https://finneyfamilyfirstfoundation.com/











