AUDIO - Granby's Larry Archie Provides Outlook on 2021 Comets

Granby Head Football Coach Larry Archie chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield about the Comets and their outlook for the upcoming 2021 campaign while participating at the Portsmouth Parks & Recreation Team Camp on Tuesday, July 13th.

Archie came to Granby in January of 2019 after winning 150 games in 18 seasons at the helm of the Norcom Greyhounds. That included a share of the Eastern District title in 2017. During his first season, Granby was able to snap a 17-game losing streak and notch back-to-back wins over Kempsville and Woodrow Wilson.

His Comets will look to break an eight-game losing skid when they open up the 2021 campaign at Todd Stadium in Newport News against Menchville on August 27th.