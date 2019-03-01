National Hoops Expert Jonathan Watford of Baseline Sports stopped by The 757 at 6 - which you can weeknights from 6-7 PM EST on ESPN Radio 94.1 - to discuss the VISAA State Basketball Tournament as well as VHSL State Basketball Tournament with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young beginning at the 23 minute mark of the show to the finish.

Both Watford and Young make their Predictions in the final segment after Jay offers up some insight on a couple of teams to watch for the NCAA Tournament along with pro prospects flying under the radar for the upcoming draft.



Hear Full Interview with Jonathan Watford on ESPN Radio 94.1 Here



