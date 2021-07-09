AUDIO - 4-Star Graham OT Meadows Talks UVA & Senior Year Outlook

Graham 4-Star OT Brody Meadows spoke with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during the June 26, 2021 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1. Meadows discusses his commitment to play College Football at the University of Virginia in the ACC, relationship with the coaches in Charlottesville, his development as a football player, plus the outlook for his senior year with a Graham program that won a state title during his freshman season.

Meadows, who checks in at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds, is rated by Rivals as the No. 35 player at his position in the country and No. 12 in the state. Some of his other offers included Cincinnati, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Michigan State, Old Dominion, Purdue, Temple, Toledo, West Virginia and Virginia Tech.

"He’s a great kid from a good family. He has a good GPA and he’s a hard worker,” Graham Head Football Coach Tony Palmer told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph about Meadows in 2020. “He deserves everything he gets ... and he’s going to get more. “He was a 1st Team All-Stater as a sophomore. He started on our State Championship team as a freshman. He’s done nothing but get better the entire time."

To go with possession a massive frame, Meadows has been lauded for excellent hand placement and usage as a blocker, both in pass protection and the run game.

Since 2005, UVA has had seven offensive linemen drafted in the NFL, including three first round selections in D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Eugene Monroe and Branden Albert from 2006-09.

Graham is no stranger to producing big-time talent as Cam Allen (Class of 2019) was the Class 2 State Player of the Year on their 2018 team before heading off to Purdue. Devin Lester (Class of 2020) signed with Old Dominion, while 2022 versatile athlete Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw holds upwards of double-digit offers with Notre Dame, Purdue and UVA among his suitors.