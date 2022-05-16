Auburn Wins Regular Season Playoff Game
The defending State Champion Auburn Eagles took on the Grayson County Blue Devils for a Mountain Empire District regular season playoff game that was played at George Wythe High School. With an aut...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news