Auburn Wins Class 1 Baseball State Championship

The Auburn Eagles won their third state title in baseball as they defeated the Essex Trojans 5-2. They have won the VHSL Class 1 crown in the odd years of 2017, 2019, and 2021. So with that in mind, you know what fans will anticipate come 2023.



The Region 1C Champion Eagles got another outstanding pitching performance from senior ace Reed Underwood. He threw 6.2 innings, scattering six hits while striking out three, walking four, though hit three batters. Additionally, Underwood gave up two runs, but only one was earned as he improved his season-ending record to 8-1 and Auburn finished with a 14-3 mark overall.



Underwood not only pitched well, but he helped himself with the bat as he knocked in two runs with Auburn going up 3-0 in the very first inning. Damien Boyd knocked in the other Eagles run in the opening frame. Catcher Tyler Sparrer also drove in two runs with a sac fly in the second inning, followed by another sac fly in the fourth, to put Auburn up 5-0 after five.



Essex (10-4), the Region 1A Champs, got on the scoreboard in the top of the six when Holdyn Ambrose singled to start the inning. Kamren Robinson then singled. Both Ambrose and Robinson scored with Dorian Harris knocking them in to make things interesting. From there, Essex saw Jalen Davenport get hit by a pitch. Then after two flyouts, Gavin Stone drew a walk, as did, Ambrose to load the bases. That put the Eagles in a serious jam.



To get out of it, Auburn changed pitchers as Parker Hale came in and got Kamren Robinson to fly out to the medium left-centerfield to end the game with the bases loaded.



"Reed (Underwood) battled today and he ran out of energy there in the seventh," admitted Auburn Head Coach Eric Altizer, whose team managed to persevere to finish off the title. "He is a gamer and he worked really hard to get to today. This team prepared as well as any team and I'm so happy for the kids."

There were some personal struggles that made the victory all the sweeter for Auburn and its diamond leader.

"This has been a tough year as I lost my mother before the start of the season," Altizer remarked. "This Championship is special."

Michael Royal had two hits for Auburn, which received one base knock each from Hale, Carter, Keith, Boyd and Underwood for its team total of six.

Essex saw Harris, Ambrose, Robinson, Owen Hodges, Tahraun Hammond and Tyler Clark come up with a hit apiece. Hammond took the loss on the bump as he went just 1.2 innings, surrendering four runs, five hits, and issued two walks.











