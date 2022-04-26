Auburn Shuts Out Pioneers On the Diamond

The Auburn Eagles traveled to Max Meadows to take on the Fort Chiswell Pioneers and came away with an impressive 9-0 victory over their district foe.



Auburn pitcher Jared Lavergne pitched a complete game, going seven innings, striking out six, walking two, and surrendering just four hits. He got help at the plate from Damien Boyd as he had two hits, and scored two runs.

Zac McGlothlin knocked in three runs, and Brady Hale had two hits and two RBI. Kenny Wade chipped in with two hits and had one run batted in.



Fort Chiswell starting pitcher Alex Vaught took the loss as he went five innings giving up seven runs and six hits. He struck out four and walked a couple. Of the seven runs he gave up, only four were earned as the Pioneers committed five big errors.

"We didn't field the ball and didn't get enough hits against a well-coached team," said Fort Chiswell Head Coach Derrick Jackson. " We have had problems fielding and [today] was no different. Their pitcher kept us off-balance."



Fort Chiswell got two hits from Brayden Billings. Larson Edmonds and Parker Moore had the other two hits.

The closest the Pioneers came to scoring occurred in the bottom of the sixth with runners on second and third with two outs. Their batter would strike out, ending the inning.



