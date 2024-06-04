Behind the pitching of Brody Hensel and the hitting of Zac McGlothlin, the Auburn Eagles defeated the visiting Blue Devils of Grayson County 10-0 in a Class 1, Region C semifinal.

Hensel went five innings and surrendered just four hits. He struck out five and walked five. McGlothlin drove in four runs on a pair of hits, while Hensel drove in two runs. Brady Hale also drove in two runs and scored a run.

Talon Mower had two hits and scored two runs. Mitchell Hale scored two runs and also drew a walk. Matthew Altizer drew two walks and scored a run.

Grayson County starting pitcher Makray Goad took the loss as he went two innings, giving up eight runs, five hits and walking five. Maverik Goad came in relief, giving up two runs on two hits and walking two in his two innings of work.

“Hensel pitched well and we got some key hits today,” said Auburn Head Coach Eric Altizer.

With a record of 21-1, Auburn next faces the Pioneers of Fort Chiswell.



