VirginiaPreps - Atlantic Shores Dominates For 51-12 Win Over Portsmouth Christian

Almost a month to the day after Portsmouth Christian hosted Atlantic Shores and won 49-38, the matchup switched to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, home of the Seahawks of Atlantic Shores. The result was a vastly different outcome. Shores exacted revenge with a convincing 51-12 victory.

Atlantic Shores came out swinging, while the opposite proved to be the case for Portsmouth Christian as the Patriots struggled to find their footing against a hungry Seahawks squad. Rather quickly, Atlantic Shores ran the score up to the tune of 31-0 by half-time, striking for numerous big plays. Three of which were of the 40-yard variety or longer with QB Damien Mazil, a transfer from Kellam High before the season, orchestrating their prolific attack. In fact, the 31-0 half-time deficit was something Portsmouth Christian hadn't encountered all season. With a lopsided score through two quarters of play, the game pretty much could go one of two ways. Either the domination by Shores would continue or the Patriots would use the break to re-group, come out fighting and chip into that lead.

The former happened, as Shores would run to a 44-0 lead before Portsmouth Christian found the end zone, scoring on an 80-yard Chase Harsh touchdown pass to open the final quarter. That score, which was the longest play of the game, came a little too late because the Seahawks would score again to increase their lead. Portsmouth Christian added another score, but the running clock - along with the lethal passing game of Atlantic Shores - would provide no time for a comeback.

"The kids did a great job of growing the last few weeks," Atlantic Shores Head Coach Wayne Lance explained afterwards. "I think the team we were in the first game showed a lot of what we could do within our group, but there was still a lot of learning, and a lot of new guys stepping up to be stars."

For Atlantic Shores, a trio of transfers really stood out on the field Saturday QB newcomer Damien Mazil may not be a name unfamiliar to VHSL football fans, but he put on a performance matched by very few passers on the VISAA scene in recent years. His masterful showing included throwing 16 passes, completing seven of them for more than 30 yards apiece. Damien Mazil Postgame Interview



Damien Mazil Postgame Interview:

Transfer wide receiver Carlos Smith (formerly of Ocean Lakes) only pulled in three catches, yet two of those went for more than 40 yards. Smith had 100 yards by the end of the first half. Carlos Smith Postgame Transfer running back Kai Hodge (also a former OL Dolphin) had three runs go for longer than ten yards, highlighted by two 30-yard touchdown runs.



Carlos Smith Postgame:

"I think they (Mazil and Smith) have just done a great job of becoming 'Shores guys' and that's important to us, for all of our guys that come out," Lance said. "We want to build our culture and program no matter who we have. Those guys have been able to tap into some of our former players to say 'This is how this is done. This is how we do this.'"

Scoring Summary Time Play Score 3:35 1Q Shores- 9yd Damien Mazil TD Run Shores 6-0 2:04 1Q Shores- 60yd TD Pass Damien Mazil to Carlos Smith Shores 12-0 7:07 2Q Shores- 61yd TD Pass Damien Mazil to AJ Shaw Shores 18-0 3:18 2Q Shores- 40yd TD Pass Damien Mazil to AJ Shaw Shores 24-0 0:37 2Q Shores- 30yd TD Pass Damien Mazil to Marcus Scott Shores 31-0 9:04 3Q Shores- 30yd TD Run by Kai Hodge Shores 38-0 6:47 3Q Shores- 40yd Int Returned for TD by AJ Shaw Shores 44-0 12:00 4Q PCS- 80yd TD Pass Chase Harsh to Travis Towns Shores 44-6 7:24 4Q Shores- 30yd TD Run by Kai Hodge Shores 51-6 2:50 4Q PCS- 30yd TD Pass Chase Harsh to Asaad Brown Shores 51-12

Final Stats for Atlantic Shores:

QB Damien Mazil: 333 yards, 4 td, int, 25 yards rush, 1 rush td RB Kai Hodge: 95yds, 2 td WR Carlos Smith: 3 rec, 115yds, td WR AJ Shaw: 5 rec, 183yds, 2 td



Final Stats for Portsmouth Christian:

QB Chase Harsh: 6-16, 121 yds, 2 td, int RB Bubba Thomas: 53yds WR Asaad Brown: 2 rec, 25yds, td WR George Rennie: 2 rec, 10yds, int

