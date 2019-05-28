News More News
Ashley James starting to make name for himself

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Senior guard Ashley James of Virginia Beach, Va., will be spending a post-graduate year at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

NC State landed one player from the Tidewater area who went under the radar and could be trying to duplicate that success.

The Wolfpack signed Dereon Seabron from Norfolk, Va., who spent a post-graduate year at Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Acadey this year. NCSU has been tracking 6-foot-4, 190-pound Ashley James, who goes by A.J., this spring. The Rivals.com three-star prospect was in the class of 2019 and attended Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run High the last four years, but will be spending a post-graduate year at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Va.

