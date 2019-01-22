Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-22 22:49:56 -0600') }} football Edit

Asante All Set For Official Visit

Dihridrz1vgv5p3xzoys
3-Star linebacker Eugene Asante is a major target for the Tar Heels and will take an OV to UNC this weekend.
Rivals.com
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Eugene Asante is a 3-star linebacker in the class of 2019 out of Westfield High School in Centreville, VA, which is a suburb of Washington, D.C.The 6-1, 215 pounder has become a priority recruit fo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}