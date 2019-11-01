Army Black Knights get their man as DE Malik James commits
The first and only time that defensive end prospect Malik James has been on the campus of the United States Military Academy at West Point was back on July 26th for the Army Black Knights’ annual ‘...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news