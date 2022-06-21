Antonio Cotman sets his commitment date
Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy defensive back Antonio Cotman Jr. has been hinting toward a decision soon, and now we know precisely when.
The four-star from the Richmond area will make his college commitment July 2.
