Anthony Harris asks for his release from Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech’s top recruit in its 2019 class, Anthony Harris, has asked for his release following the departure of Buzz Williams to Texas A&M, he told Rivals.com. The four-star guard will quickly become a vehemently pursued prospect as he sits among the top shelf of available seniors this spring.
“I am still going to consider Virginia Tech,” he said. “I just want to take a look at some more and newer options.”
Harris is regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the 2019 class. Before choosing Virginia Tech in the fall, he entertained the chance to play at Miami and Wake Forest. However, Duke jumped into the picture late in the process, though he decided to stick with the Hokies as they had invested the most time and attention with him up until the point.
Rehabbing through a torn ACL that he suffered in the fall, Harris should be fully healthy once his college career begins. “I can do pretty much everything,” he stated. “I am not cutting or sprinting yet, though, but I have worked out multiple times on the court.”
The Rivals150 prospect will bring a tremendous pedigree to his college home. He was a starter for the Nike Peach Jam winner Team Takeover program this summer and was a multiple year starter for coach Glenn Farello’s famed Paul VI Catholic High bunch.
Once Harris receives his full release, expect for interest to come in from across the nation. He is a do-everything sort of guard that will immediately improve a program’s chances of success just by stepping foot onto the floor. An elite defender that can score, facilitate and most of all, compete, Harris sits as the 71st best senior in America and the ninth best scoring guard in the 2019 class.