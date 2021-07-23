Announcement Guide: Prospects set to commit soon

July 25

The situation: Murphy recently moved up his decision date and will be the latest five-star to pull a trigger on a decision. He spent June taking visits to several different schools and has done a pretty good job of keeping his leaders under wraps. The finalists: Alabama, LSU, Penn State, Florida, Ohio State FutureCast trends: Alabama (55 percent), LSU (27 percent), Ohio State (18 percent)

*****

The situation: Alston has had a roller coaster recruitment, with schools entering and exiting the picture over the past few months. Following a busy month of June visits, Alston narrowed his list to three finalists. The finalists: Auburn, LSU, Northwestern FutureCast trends: Auburn (100 percent)

*****

The situation: Richardson had a busy month of June, taking several official visits before locking in a decision date. Richardson saw his recruitment blossom into a national affair with options in several different conferences. The finalists: Arizona State, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami FutureCast trends: Florida State (100 percent)

*****

The situation: Townsend had a busy month of June, fielding interest from all over the country and taking four official visits. After spending the month of July thinking it over he is ready to announce a decision. The finalists: Iowa State, Louisville, UCF, Vanderbilt FutureCast trends: Iowa State (100 percent)

*****

July 26

The situation: Miller has a number of options but has basically been down to two programs for a while, Virginia Tech and Penn State. He narrowed his list officially on July 1, after officially visiting both schools. The finalists: Penn State, Virginia Tech FutureCast trends: Penn State (100 percent)

*****

July 28

The situation: One of the top players in the Midwest regardless of position, Cheeks has seen his recruitment go nationwide. He spent the month of June taking official visits and is ready to make his decision after narrowing his list to five. The finalists: Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin FutureCast trends: North Carolina (100 percent)

*****

July 29

The situation: The son of former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Donald Driver, Cristian has seen plenty of twists and turns in his recruitment, including a scrapped official visit to Wisconsin. He set his decision date weeks ahead of time to coincide with his birthday. The finalists: Oklahoma, Penn State, Wisconsin FutureCast trends: Penn State (100 percent)

*****

The situation: A talented playmaker on both sides of the ball, schools are split whether or not Brown would have a bigger impact on offense or defense. However, his growth on the defensive side of the ball combined with his ball skills has opened some more doors on the recruiting trail. He cut his list to five before announcing a decision date. The finalists: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin FutureCast trends: Arkansas (100 percent)

*****

July 30

The situation: Jones had circled March 30 as the date for his commitment and has pretty much been locked in on three schools ever since. But when the date came and went without a commitment he instead focused on using the summer to reevaluate his options and is now ready to announce once and for all. The finalists: Arkansas, Florida State, LSU FutureCast trends: LSU (100 percent)

*****

July 31

The situation: Shor has been well-traveled, both in terms of attending different high schools and when it comes to taking visits. He packed five official visits into June and after making the trips is ready to settle on a decision. The finalists: Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M FutureCast trends: Alabama (100 percent)

*****

The situation: Brown has been a popular man on the recruiting trail and he entertained a number of suitors, mostly in the Big 12. But after taking several visits in June he narrowed his options to two finalists when he set his decision date. The finalists: Baylor, Texas FutureCast trends: Texas (100 percent)

*****

The situation: Winston narrowed in two schools over the past few months. He spent June taking visits and evaluating his options. The finalists: Maryland, Penn State FutureCast trends: Penn State (75 percent)

*****