Savage, Brandon Kamga (High Point) and several others received the opportunity to go on to play basketball at the next under Duggan. While he's stepping down from his coaching duties, Duggan will remain at South Lakes as the school's assistant Director of Student Activities, but plans to devote more of his time away from the hardwood with family.

Arguably his best year with the Seahawks - a program known for producing former Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Grant Hill - came in his final one. Led by Barton College commit Cam Savage , South Lakes went 19-9 overall, reaching the Class 6 State Tournament. They would be denied of the program's first berth in the Final Four round in 16 years though, falling to Lake Braddock by a count of 103-83 during the quarterfinals.

In nine seasons at the helm of South Lakes, Duggan has gone 139-87 overall with six regional playoff trips. Only once - a 9-14 mark in 2012-13 - did they finish below the .500 mark.

Prior to becoming the Head Coach at South Lakes, Duggan was an assistant at Chantilly under Jim Smith, helping the Chargers capture a Northern Region title and reach the AAA State Tournament semifinals during the 2009-10 campaign.

One of Northern Virginia's most successful basketball programs with a rich tradition is now vacant. That's because longtime Head Basketball Coach Andrew Duggan , who has been at the helm of the South Lakes Seahawks since June of 2010, is stepping down. Duggan announced the news in social media posts on Facebook and Instagram on Monday night.

I have coached basketball for 26 years and loved every minute of it. I’ve been blessed to have been the head coach at South Lakes the last 9 years. What a special place this has become for me and my family. I still remember the day I was hired to be the head coach here. I felt blessed and honored to be chosen. As a kid growing up in northern Virginia, South Lakes was “the” basketball school and I was going to be the head coach. Still felt that way when I spoke the players and coaches today when announcing my retirement from coaching.

We’ve won district titles and played in many meaningful games here at South Lakes & many other places but it’s the kids & coaches that I’ve been around that mean the most and will miss. I will continue on in my “day job” as assistant DSA. I will see all the kids on a regular basis but this allows me to spend a little more time with my wife and girls.

When I started coaching I got into it because I wanted to give back to a game that allowed me opportunities in high school and college. I think I have gone well beyond that at this point. I am leaving a program better than I found it and with a foundation for success.

I’d like to thank the guys I worked along side for 9 years. You have been great and supportive for our players on and off the court. Thank you Mike, Shannon, Herb, Evan, Simon, James, Dan, Mac and Mitch.

Thanks for the guys who I worked for over the years. Tom Herman and Phil Young at McLean, Charlie Thompson at Oakton and Jim Smith at Chantilly. I’ve learned more than you can imagine and you allowed me to learn and grow as a coach and person.

Thanks to my wife and girls who I could never do this without. We’ve grown up in a gym together and it’s been special.

Now, after all these years of playing and coaching, I’ll finally feel what a Christmas break is really like.



