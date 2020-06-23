VirginiaPreps - Analyst: Jalen Stroman can follow in the family mold

When Virginia Tech first began recruiting a Class of 2021 prospect with the last name "Stroman," visions of what sort of player that may be popped into fans' heads. Greg (2014-17) was a slightly undersized but explosive return man and cornerback. His knack for making plays defensively and on special teams helped him overcome a lack of height and bulk and earn a spot in the NFL Draft. A two-star rating didn't prevent him from going on to big things in Blacksburg and beyond.

With younger brother Jalen Stroman now committed to follow in Greg's footsteps as a Hokie, the hopes that he'll outperform his own three-star ranking have a firm basis in past precedent.

“There's a lot to like about him," Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman said. "When you get one of the Stroman brothers, you're getting hard-working guys and you could probably say over-achievers.