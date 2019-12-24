Alonzo Coley has stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Kecoughtan High School after eight seasons at the helm there in Hampton.

The highlight of his tenure was arguably a 9-3 record in 2014, where they knocked out Western Branch 20-14 in the first round of the playoffs. Before that, Kecoughtan had not reached the playoffs or advanced in the postseason since 2002, a year that saw them blank Booker T. Washington 28-0 in the opening round under Tommy Austin.

Despite a 4-6 mark during the regular season in 2015, the Warriors pulled a stunner in the Class 5 regional quarterfinals when as a No. 7 seed they toppled No. 2 seed Salem of Virginia Beach, 20-7.

With a crop of 25 seniors, Kecoughtan also managed to go 7-4 overall in 2018 and reach the opening round of the playoffs, falling to Nansemond River in the regional quarterfinals.

Last season's Warriors team struggled to a 1-9 finish, the program's lowest win total since 2001. Their only victory was 27-14 over Denbigh.

Coley, who prior to coming to Kecoughtan served as an assistant coach at Phoebus during a stretch where they captured four state titles, went 36-48 overall in his time with the Warriors.



