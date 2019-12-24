News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-24 13:01:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Alonzo Coley Steps Down at Kecoughtan

Alonzo Coley has stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Kecoughtan High School after eight seasons at the helm
Alonzo Coley has stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Kecoughtan High School after eight seasons at the helm (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts High School Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.

Alonzo Coley has stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Kecoughtan High School after eight seasons at the helm there in Hampton.

The highlight of his tenure was arguably a 9-3 record in 2014, where they knocked out Western Branch 20-14 in the first round of the playoffs. Before that, Kecoughtan had not reached the playoffs or advanced in the postseason since 2002, a year that saw them blank Booker T. Washington 28-0 in the opening round under Tommy Austin.

Despite a 4-6 mark during the regular season in 2015, the Warriors pulled a stunner in the Class 5 regional quarterfinals when as a No. 7 seed they toppled No. 2 seed Salem of Virginia Beach, 20-7.

With a crop of 25 seniors, Kecoughtan also managed to go 7-4 overall in 2018 and reach the opening round of the playoffs, falling to Nansemond River in the regional quarterfinals.

Last season's Warriors team struggled to a 1-9 finish, the program's lowest win total since 2001. Their only victory was 27-14 over Denbigh.

Coley, who prior to coming to Kecoughtan served as an assistant coach at Phoebus during a stretch where they captured four state titles, went 36-48 overall in his time with the Warriors.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}