Alonzo Coley Steps Down at Kecoughtan
Alonzo Coley has stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Kecoughtan High School after eight seasons at the helm there in Hampton.
The highlight of his tenure was arguably a 9-3 record in 2014, where they knocked out Western Branch 20-14 in the first round of the playoffs. Before that, Kecoughtan had not reached the playoffs or advanced in the postseason since 2002, a year that saw them blank Booker T. Washington 28-0 in the opening round under Tommy Austin.
Despite a 4-6 mark during the regular season in 2015, the Warriors pulled a stunner in the Class 5 regional quarterfinals when as a No. 7 seed they toppled No. 2 seed Salem of Virginia Beach, 20-7.
With a crop of 25 seniors, Kecoughtan also managed to go 7-4 overall in 2018 and reach the opening round of the playoffs, falling to Nansemond River in the regional quarterfinals.
Last season's Warriors team struggled to a 1-9 finish, the program's lowest win total since 2001. Their only victory was 27-14 over Denbigh.
Coley, who prior to coming to Kecoughtan served as an assistant coach at Phoebus during a stretch where they captured four state titles, went 36-48 overall in his time with the Warriors.