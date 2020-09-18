The Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado is nearly 27 hours and 1800 miles away from Virginia Beach's Salem High School. That's where Isaiah Henderson currently is a student and plays football at, though that distance is how far he will be going to continue his career for the next level.

Earlier this month, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end and outside linebacker for the Sun Devils gave a pledge to the Falcons. Henderson selected Air Force over more than 15 other offers, a list that featured the likes of Appalachian State, Army, East Carolina, Liberty, Navy, Northwestern, Old Dominion, Virginia and Virginia Tech, among others.

"This time going into my senior year is the most important time for recruiting. Most schools I talked with, it was one or two coaches that reached out to me," Henderson acknowledged. "But with the Air Force, over 10 coaches would text me, offensive and defensive staff members, and the Head Coach. That really stood out."