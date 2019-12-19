Aerial Attack Lifts Lake Taylor To Class 4 Title!
Lake Taylor won their first state title since 2014 and third overall on Saturday in convincing fashion over Tuscarora. The Titans were a team that had lost only two Maury(Class 5 Champion) and Vari...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news