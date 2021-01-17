Abundance of Talent at EAT Combine
On Saturday, Eminent Athletic Training & Sports hosted nearly 100 student-athletes at the River City Sportsplex in Midlothian for the first annual EAT combine just a few weeks before football seaso...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news