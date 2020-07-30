Highland Springs, Va has been churning out big time prospects for years and one of their next major prospects is Rashaud Pernell . The 2022 defensive tackle has a handful of offers and few are already sticking out.

"Penn State, Minnesota, and Virginia Tech have caught my eye," Pernell said. "I haven't done any visits yet but I definitely want to see Virginia Tech.

"The Virginia Tech coaches are trying to build a bond with me," he said. "I call them every week or so and talk to coach Tapp. We laugh and talk on the phone. He's starting to talk to me about pass rushing and that stuff.

"I know Penn State is a big contender in the Big Ten," said Pernell. "I love the White Out games. I can't wait to get up there. I talk to coach Barnes every week and I talk to some of the other coaches. Most of the time we don't even talk about football. It's just about what's going on right now and when I could get up there.

"I've never seen Minnesota offer people around this area," he said. "It was a surprise to get that offer. I haven't talked to those coaches yet."