7th Big River Rivalry Goes Down This Saturday!
Why do that last minute shopping Saturday when you can go to Randolph-Macon and watch some football? The 7th annual 'Big River Rivalry' is set to go down on Saturday at Randolph-Macon. Kickoff is slated for noon... One more Saturday of high school football... I'll be there, how about you?
This annual event every Saturday following Championship Saturday is brought to us by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.
For those who are not familiar with this growing tradition, it is an all-star game that features seniors from around the Richmond area divided in two teams... North and South... The mighty James the dividing line as bragging rights are on the line again as that age old debate lingers... who is better in football, schools south or north of the river?
While there is never a right answer because there are stud athletes on both sides of the mighty James, this game is fun for the players who get to play alongside and against guys they did not have a chance to during the season, as well as one more game within the 804 before some leave the 804. For us fans, it is one more game before we have to wait till August and one more chance to see guys we have been watching for years...
The best part of all of course is the fact that all proceeds go to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and in the season of giving, what better way to give than to go out and watch some football?
Coaching Staff
The coaching staff's this season feature 11 coaches who made the playoffs in 2019.
The North squad has Henrico's Coach Glasco at the helm with Coach Bland of Douglas Freeman, Dylan Dehart of King William, PJ Adams of your Region 2A Champion Thomas Jefferson Vikings, Phillip Sims of John Marshall, Ken Wakefield of your Region 4B champion Patrick Henry Patriots, Ron Strine of Mills Godwin, Alex Fruth of Region 3B champion Goochland, and assistant coach Brice Fritts of Atlee.
The South squad has state champion Coach Irby of Hopewell at the helm assisted by Clover Hill's Bryan Jennings,, James Riley of James River, Matt Hutchings of Midlothian, Addison Hayes of Huguenot, Troy Taylor of LC Bird, Bruce Carroll of Prince, Sam Mickens of Trinity Episcopal and assistant coach Brian Moore of Hopewell.
Rosters
The North roster consists of 34 players who played in the playoffs this season. Varina has the most players with 6 total.
The South roster consists of 29 players who played in the playoffs. Your state champion Hopewell Blue Devils has the most players of anyone on the roster with 5 total.
|North
|Squad
|South
|Squad
|
Eli Brown
|
Armstrong
|
Na-Shawn Green
|
Amelia
|
Jamaree Moyer
|
Armstrong
|
Khadeis Battle
|
BS-Huguenot
|
Alex Oliver
|
Atlee
|
James Hawkins
|
BS-Huguenot
|
Malik James
|
Benedictine
|
Jaden Johnson
|
Clover Hill
|
Brian Daughtry
|
Benedictine
|
Dalton Collins
|
Clover Hill
|
Sam Hutchinson
|
Deep Run
|
Joshua Bridges
|
Colonial Heights
|
Tim Monica
|
Deep Run
|
Zach Koller
|
Cosby
|
Sam Lynch
|
Deep Run
|
Antonio Tucker
|
Dinwiddie
|
Thomas Laughlin
|
D. Freeman
|
D'Anta Johnson
|
Dinwiddie
|
Jake Liberatore
|
D. Freeman
|
Joseph Bissue
|
George Wythe
|
Will Reid
|
D. Freeman
|
Rakeese Greene
|
George Wythe
|
Nate Morris
|
Glen Allen
|
Kaiveon Cox
|
Hopewell
|
Devin McCray
|
Goochland
|
Jacen Fowlkes
|
Hopewell
|
Kindrick Braxton
|
Goochland
|
Keyon Williams
|
Hopewell
|
Connor Duncan
|
Goochland
|
Ron Webster
|
Hopewell
|
Stephen Castle
|
Hanover
|
Phil Bowden
|
Hopewell
|
Raevon Atkins
|
Henrico
|
Manny Ross
|
Huguenot
|
Cullen Bryant
|
Henrico
|
Meh'ki Briggs
|
Huguenot
|
Tyshawn Wyatt
|
Henrico
|
Syncere Tann
|
James River
|
Charlie Brown
|
Henrico
|
Ettie Eritier
|
James River
|
Jasper Lewis
|
Hermitage
|
Quentin Elliiott
|
LC Bird
|
Julius Jackson
|
Hermitage
|
Dominic Gray
|
LC Bird
|
Laquan Veney
|
H. Springs
|
Tyson Pledger
|
LC Bird
|
Tavarus Short
|
H. Springs
|
Elijah Rivers
|
LC Bird
|
D'Onte Griggs
|
H. Springs
|
Michael James
|
Life Christian
|
Jestdon McKenzie
|
H. Springs
|
Zareon Pettiford
|
Life Christian
|
Aarek Thomas
|
J. Marshall
|
Roemell Garcia
|
Manchester
|
Jason Richardson
|
J. Marshall
|
Shamar Figueroa
|
Manchester
|
Chris Mitchell
|
JR Tucker
|
Andre Crawley
|
Manchester
|
Daniel Walker
|
JR Tucker
|
James Bell
|
Manchester
|
Corey Stewart
|
King William
|
Christian Williams
|
Manchester
|
Peyton Rosso
|
King William
|
Marcus Dreher
|
Matoaca
|
Lavell Williams Jr.
|
Lee-Davis
|
Jordan Evans
|
Meadowbrook
|
Coleton Payne
|
Lee-Davis
|
Lloyd Worsham
|
Meadowbrook
|
Connor Mahon
|
Mills Godwin
|
Brian Davis
|
Midlothian
|
Adam Cable
|
New Kent
|
Antonio Perkins
|
Midlothian
|
Alex Sikkar
|
Patrick Henry
|
Garrison Wheatley
|
Monacan
|
Cedric Carter
|
Patrick Henry
|
Zyshawn White
|
Petersburg
|
Kevin Gholson
|
Patrick Henry
|
Xtreme Jones
|
Petersburg
|
Jeb Wickman
|
St. Christopher
|
TJ Gates
|
Powhatan
|
Shamar Graham
|
T. Jefferson
|
Brien Clay
|
Powhatan
|
Jaylen Tyler
|
T. Jefferson
|
Tavian Morris
|
Prince George
|
Jacobi Harrison
|
T. Jefferson
|
Darius Quiovers
|
Prince George
|
Isiah Paige
|
Varina
|
Jasiah Williams
|
Thomas Dale
|
James Reid
|
Varina
|
Antonio Goins
|
Thomas Dale
|
Lorenz Terry
|
Varina
|
TJ Minter
|
Thomas Dale
|
Alonzo Ford
|
Varina
|
Jalen Smith
|
Trinity Episcopal
|
Makei Hamilton
|
Varina
|
Dray Bailey
|
Trinity Episcopal
|
Barry Hill
|
Varina
|
Jeremy Singleton
|
Trinity Episcopal
Series History
In the previous 6 meetings in this series the North can lay claim to 4 games. The North squad has outscored the South 173-150.
Who wins this year? Come out to Randolph-Macon Saturday and find out.