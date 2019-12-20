Why do that last minute shopping Saturday when you can go to Randolph-Macon and watch some football? The 7th annual 'Big River Rivalry' is set to go down on Saturday at Randolph-Macon. Kickoff is slated for noon... One more Saturday of high school football... I'll be there, how about you?

This annual event every Saturday following Championship Saturday is brought to us by the Touchdown Club of Richmond.

For those who are not familiar with this growing tradition, it is an all-star game that features seniors from around the Richmond area divided in two teams... North and South... The mighty James the dividing line as bragging rights are on the line again as that age old debate lingers... who is better in football, schools south or north of the river?

While there is never a right answer because there are stud athletes on both sides of the mighty James, this game is fun for the players who get to play alongside and against guys they did not have a chance to during the season, as well as one more game within the 804 before some leave the 804. For us fans, it is one more game before we have to wait till August and one more chance to see guys we have been watching for years...

The best part of all of course is the fact that all proceeds go to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and in the season of giving, what better way to give than to go out and watch some football?