VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk ZOOM Cast for December 26, 2020

Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young, hosts of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, provide a Zoom Video Cast in which they discuss a variety of topics and make their NFL Week 16 Picks for December 26, 2020 (though this was recorded on Tues. Dec. 22, 2020).

Topics:

3:06 mark - Props to local standouts Tavante Beckett, Patrick Jones, Jeremiah Owusu and Jalen Ray.

7:23 mark - Time to be concerned for the ACC not having a single AP Top 15 College Basketball team in the poll for the first time since Dec. 1961?

9:17 mark - A closer look at John Calipari and Kentucky, in jeopardy of falling to 1-6 for the first time since 1911.

15:35 mark - Ed reveals the 3rd of his College Basketball Final Four teams.

17:30 mark - Matt and Ed make their Bowl Pick 3 selections.

25:00 mark - College Football Playoff Talk.

30:40 mark - NBA Over/Under selections with three apiece from Matt and Ed as the season gets underway.

40:00 mark - NFL Week 16 Pick 3 selections with Matt and Ed.





The radio program returns Saturday, January 9, 2021 from 10 AM to Noon EST on ESPN Radio 94.1. Follow @757SportsTalk on Twitter for more!