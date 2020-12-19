 VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk ZOOM Cast for December 19, 2020
757 Saturday Sports Talk ZOOM Cast for December 19, 2020

Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young
VirginiaPreps.com

Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young, hosts of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1, provide a Zoom Video Cast in which they discuss a variety of topics and make their NFL Week 15 Picks on December 19, 2020.

Topics:

1:45 mark - VHSL and winter sports season

4:40 mark - Update on Keyontae Johnson + John Calipari's comments

10:00 mark - National Signing Day headlines

15:20 mark - Chris Beatty's impact at Pitt in landing four '757' prospects

17:50 mark - Importance of in-state recruiting for UVA and Virginia Tech

24:50 mark - Week 15 NFL Pick 3 selections


